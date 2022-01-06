Israeli forces detain 22 Palestinians across West Bank

The Israeli forces on Thursday detained dozens of Palestinians after raiding several areas across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement that the Israeli forces at least detained 22 Palestinians from areas in northern Nablus and Tubas, central Ramallah, and southern Hebron.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Israeli forces carried out 3,400 search and arrest operations across the occupied West Bank against Palestinians from the start of 2021 to Dec. 20.

There are around 4,650 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including at least 500 held without charge or trial, according to Palestinian NGOs.







