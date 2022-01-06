News World Israel plans more settlement housing units in occupied East Jerusalem: Peace Now

Israel plans more settlement housing units in occupied East Jerusalem: Peace Now

The relevant planning committee of the municipality has approved plans for 3,557 new housing units, a spokeswoman for the organization confirmed on Thursday. "All of these plans are bad news for the stability of Jerusalem and for the chances of peace," Peace Now wrote on its website.

DPA WORLD Published January 06,2022 Subscribe