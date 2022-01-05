A mild COVID-19 can still damage multiple organs: Study

A mild COVID-19 can still cause damage to multiple organs, trigger blood clots in deep veins, a new study revealed on Wednesday.

The study was conducted in Germany by researchers from the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, who examined the health conditions of nearly 450 patients that recovered from COVID-19.

"Patients who apparently recovered from mild to moderate COVID-19 suffer from modest subclinical multi-organ affection related to thrombotic, pulmonary, cardiac, and renal function," the study concluded, after examining the patients for nearly nine months following their first positive test.

The research found that even mild cases of COVID-19 can impair the functions of the heart and lungs and trigger blood clots in veins.

"Our data suggest a significantly higher prevalence of deep venous thrombosis in participants after SARS-CoV-2 infection," the researchers said in their study.

A subtle decrease in kidney function was also observed among some of the patients.

The study recommended taking a systematic organ screening six to nine months after contracting the virus.

"Whereas the impact on very long-term outcome remains unclear, a standardized clinical exam of these conditions after recovery is recommended," the researchers noted.

The findings of the study have been published on the website of the European Heart Journal.