Speaking to the provincial heads of the ruling Development and Justice [AK] Party during an event in the capital Ankara on Monday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech: "The volatility in FX rate and price hikes hurt us, but we will leave them behind."



"The worst part stayed behind us. We will not allow Turkish citizens to be crushed by high prices," Erdoğan underlined the televised remarks.