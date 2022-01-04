Doctors: Hospitalized Brazilian president does not require surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was taken to hospital in Sao Paulo this week with a suspected intestinal blockage, does not require surgery, the Brazilian government announced on Tuesday.



The 66-year-old was admitted for treatment on Monday after complaining of abdominal discomfort, but doctors say his health is satisfactory and that, for now, he will be given just liquid food.



It is not yet clear when Bolsonaro will be released from the hospital.



The right-wing populist politician was first diagnosed with an intestinal blockage back in July, after which he spent several days in a Sao Paulo hospital.



This time around, Bolsonaro's doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo interrupted his own holiday in the Bahamas to return to Brazil to treat the president, the g1 news website reported.



Macedo operated on Bolsonaro after a knife attack during the 2018 presidential election campaign left him in a critical condition.



At the campaign event in September 2018, a mentally ill man stabbed Bolsonaro, seriously damaging his abdomen. The former army captain continued campaigning from hospital and won the presidential election a month later.



Bolsonaro has been forced to undergo several operations since he took office in early 2019, including surgery to repair his intestinal tract.



