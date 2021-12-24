United, Delta, Alaska Airlines cancel flights as Omicron spreads

United Airlines, Delta Airlines and Alaska Airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights just before Christmas Eve, due to the sudden rise in Omicron cases nationwide, according to several media reports.



United cancelled more than 150 flights. The airline reportedly said it is working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.



Delta Air Lines cancelled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights, due to multiple issues including the Omicron variant.



Alaska Airlines cancelled about 17 flights.



