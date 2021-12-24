Montenegrin President Djukanovic catches Covid

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office in the capital Podgorica announced on Thursday evening.



The 59-year-old head of state is only displaying mild symptoms and is carrying out his official duties in domestic isolation, the statement said.



Earlier on Thursday, Djukanovic cancelled a meeting with Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop in Podgorica because he had had contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.



Djukanovic has been a dominant political force for three decades in the small Balkan country, which he led to independence in 2006.



For a year now, he has had to share power with an alliance of parties who won the last parliamentary election.



