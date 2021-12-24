Montenegrin President Djukanovic catches Covid

 Contact Us
Published December 24,2021
Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office in the capital Podgorica announced on Thursday evening.

The 59-year-old head of state is only displaying mild symptoms and is carrying out his official duties in domestic isolation, the statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, Djukanovic cancelled a meeting with Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop in Podgorica because he had had contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

Djukanovic has been a dominant political force for three decades in the small Balkan country, which he led to independence in 2006.

For a year now, he has had to share power with an alliance of parties who won the last parliamentary election.