Turkish court extends detention of businessman Osman Kavala

A Turkish criminal court in Istanbul on Thursday extended the detention of businessman Osman Kavala .

In its decision, the five-member court panel made the decision by a majority vote, with one member dissenting.

The majority ruling said Kavala's trial would continue based on the current case, and that conditions regarding his detention had not changed since the last review was done, in November.

The dissenting judge argued that Kavala's release would be act as a "moderate" measure while the trial continues.

Kavala faces charges over the 2013 Gezi Park protests, a small number of demonstrations in Istanbul that later grew into nationwide riots which left eight protesters and a police officer dead.

The government has characterized the protests as a coup attempt.

Kavala was acquitted of all charges in February 2020, but an appeals court overturned this ruling in January.

He was also accused of involvement in the 2016 defeated coup orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Turkey and was remanded into custody on charges of spying in March.





