Turkey, Montenegro agree to boost inter-parliamentary cooperation

Turkey and Montenegro on Thursday agreed to strengthen cooperation between their respective legislative assemblies.

Turkey's parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop met his Montenegrin counterpart Aleksa Becic in the capital Podgorica.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the common historical heritage between the two countries contributed to the continuous progress in relations between their parliaments.

The two sides also signed an inter-parliamentary cooperation agreement during Şentop's visit.

Underlining that the parliaments of the two countries were already in cooperation with each other, Şentop said the new protocol would strengthen its groundwork.

"We will have exchanged important information on sharing good practices and experiences in this regard. I think that this will especially benefit the work of our parliamentary teams and bureaucrats. In this way, we're going to deepen our relations at the parliamentary level."

For his part, Becic emphasized that Turkey-Montenegro ties were at "the highest level in history."

"At our meeting, we agreed that we've written the most beautiful pages of our long and rich common history with many meetings we held this year," said Becic.

He added that the Montenegrin diaspora in Turkey was an important and strong bridge of cooperation between the two countries.