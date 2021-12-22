News World U.S. diplomat arrested in Turkey for forging passport to help Syrian national to flee to Germany - police

The US diplomat, identified by the initials DJK is accused of "forgery of official documents" and trying to help the Syrian national leave Turkey. He was arrested in Istanbul. Police detained the two suspects on November 11 and found 10,000 dollars in an envelope and a forged diplomatic passport on the US diplomat.

DPA WORLD Published December 22,2021