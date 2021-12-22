Spain makes face masks mandatory outdoors as cases rise

Spain is making face masks mandatory in outdoor settings as it warily eyes a wave of new coronavirus infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.



Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the measure on Wednesday following a video conference with regional leaders.



Spain introduced compulsory outdoor mask-wearing at earlier points in the pandemic, and many Spaniards have continued to wear them voluntarily.



Sanchez said Spain will also fight Omicron's spread through a new push for vaccine booster shots and efforts to bolster medical personnel.



Catalonia is taking a tougher approach than the rest of the country, however.



The region, which includes Barcelona, announced the closure of pubs, clubs and discos this week, as well as a 1 am to 6 am curfew and occupancy limits at restaurants and leisure facilities. These measures are to come into force on Friday and will initially last for 15 days.



Across Spain, the number of new infections has skyrocketed. However, due to a vaccination rate of more than 80 per cent, many of those infected show only mild, if any, symptoms, and hospitals have not been overwhelmed.



