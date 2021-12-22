Pakistan’s school milk programme aims at fighting malnutrition

Published December 22,2021
Pakistani authorities have launched the country's first programme offering milk to primary schools in a bid to encourage children to return to schools as the pandemic slows down and to fight malnutrition.
The first of its kind School Milk Programme aims to offer milk to students every day at 90 primary schools in Punjab province.
The students will remain under observation and an evaluation of their performance and growth be made after six months, said an official from the provincial education department.
"This is a wonderful idea to improve the health of our children," said Talat Naseer Pasha, vice-chancellor at the University of Education.
Pasha said that the programme was aimed at "attracting" children from millions of impoverished families to the schools and improving their health.
He said that the scheme which had private partners would be replicated across the province and the country.
Pakistan ranks among the top five countries having the highest number of out-of-school children with an estimated over 22 million children aged 5-16 not attending schools.
The country ranks fifth in the world in terms of child malnutrition and according to a government estimate, more than 177,000 children die before their fifth birthday due to malnutrition.
It is feared that the number of out-of-school children may have further increased after the coronavirus pandemic which hit the economy, leaving million jobless and unable to deal with malnutrition and pay for the education of their children.