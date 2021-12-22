Nigeria not to allow FETO to undermine ties with Turkey

Nigeria will not allow the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) to undermine the country's relations with Turkey, a presidential spokesman said Tuesday.

Garba Shehu said on his social media account that Abuja and Ankara had the same stance on the terror group.

Shehu said the money terror affiliates collect in the country through investments such as schools and hospitals would not be taken anywhere to finance destructive activities thanks to the close monitoring of the Nigerian Central Bank and financial intelligence departments.

He said he was referring to Turkish investments, schools and hospitals associated with figures linked to the coup and the attempted assassination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Shehu also said Turkey had a technologically advanced and modern defense industry which would speed efforts to save Nigeria from the threat of terrorism and bandits.

Turkey recently held a third partnership summit with Africa in Istanbul.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.





