Far-right AfD supporter ordered to pay fine in Germany for Hitler salute protest
The 47-year-old man was among protesters in the city of Fuerth in 2018 who had come out to demonstrate against a display set up by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). He argued that he made the gesture to symbolize his opposition to the AfD's far-right policies.
A man who performed a Nazi-era Hitler salute out of protest against a far-right demonstration will have to pay a fine for performing the gesture in public, a German appeals court ruled on Wednesday.
The salute, which involves raising the right arm straight up with the palm and fingers extended, is intrinsically linked to Nazi-era dictator Adolf Hitler. Its use is banned in Germany.
The man had been ordered to pay a 2,100-euro (2,370-dollar) fine in 2019, but the man appealed.
The court argued that the use of Nazi symbols must be regulated, even in such cases. It noted that multiple passers-by - and police officers - saw the man perform the gesture. They also heard him shout Nazi slogans.
Eleven witnesses testified to the act, many of whom said they did not understand that his activities were meant as protest.
The AfD is a controversial actor in Germany. Although it is represented in every state's legislature and has 10.3 per cent of the seats in the current Bundestag, it is often accused of links to neo-Nazis and Holocaust deniers.