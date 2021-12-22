News World Far-right AfD supporter ordered to pay fine in Germany for Hitler salute protest

The 47-year-old man was among protesters in the city of Fuerth in 2018 who had come out to demonstrate against a display set up by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). He argued that he made the gesture to symbolize his opposition to the AfD's far-right policies.

DPA WORLD Published December 22,2021