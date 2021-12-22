Dutch prosecutors seek life sentences for suspects in MH17 murder trial

NewsWorldDutch prosecutors seek life sentences for suspects in MH17 murder trial
Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014. Prosecutors said they recklessly used a Russian missile to bring down the passenger jet, killing all 298 passengers and crew.
