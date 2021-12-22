Dutch prosecutors seek life sentences for suspects in MH17 murder trial

 Contact Us
Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014. Prosecutors said they recklessly used a Russian missile to bring down the passenger jet, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

Published December 22,2021
Prosecutors on Wednesday sought life sentences for four men on trial in the Netherlands for murder and intentionally shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board.