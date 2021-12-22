Death toll from shipwreck in Madagascar rises to 83

New bodies have been found in an ongoing search following a boat tragedy earlier this week, Madagascar's Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) said Wednesday.

"According to the figures from Dec. 20 to today, Dec. 22, 133 of the 138 people carried by this ship MS Francia II have been found, 50 have been rescued, 83 have been killed, 5 are still missing," APMF wrote on social media.

The boat, from the urban commune of Mananara Nord, was headed to the commune of Soanieranana Ivongo when it capsized due to a malfunction, according to the port agency.

Also, a helicopter crashed that was carrying a delegation of authorities to the site.

The body of Col. Andrianambinina Olivier, Director of Security of the Prime Minister's Office, was found north of Fenerive East while two soldiers were found alive, according to Madagascar's Ministry of National Defense.

President Andry Rajoelina praised "the full dedication of the Secretary of State for the Gendarmerie, Gen. Serge Gelle, and Chief Warrant Officer Andrianarison Laitsara Jimmy, who were rescued from the crash while their helicopter was on its way to rescue the shipwrecked."

The port agency said it will continue the search Thursday.

Rajoelina said he was deeply saddened and declared Dec. 23 a day of national mourning.

"During this day, flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the country," he added.