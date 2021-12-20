Dozens feared dead in cargo ship sinking off the coast of Madagascar

At least 17 people have died in a shipwreck off the north-eastern coast of Madagascar.



According to initial reports from authorities on Monday, 45 passengers were rescued, while 68 were still missing. The 130 or so passengers were on board illegally, as the cargo ship was not licensed to carry passengers, said Jean Edmond Randrianantenaina of the Maritime and River Port Agency.



A hole in the hull was believed to be the reason the ship sank. The ship had set sail from the town of Antanambe and was heading towards the port of Soanierana Ivongo, about 75 kilometres to the south.