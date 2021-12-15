James Harden among 7 Nets players in COVID-19 protocols

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Tuesday night before Brooklyn's game against the Toronto Raptors

Bruce Brown also entered the protocols, raising the Nets' total to seven players affected by the virus. Reports said the Nets had eight healthy players -- including former MVP Kevin Durant, listed as questionable with an ankle injury -- who could suit up against Toronto.

Earlier Tuesday, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre' Bembry, Jevon Carter and James Johnson joined Paul Millsap in the COVID-19 protocols. Brooklyn also is without Joe Harris, who remains sidelined following left ankle surgery.

Harden, 32, and Aldridge, 36, have been key contributors as the Nets' second- and third-leading scorers. Harden is averaging 20.8 points per game along with team highs in assists (9.6), rebounds (7.9) and steals (1.4).

Aldridge averages 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 25 games (eight starts).

Brown, 25, is in his fourth NBA season and his second with Brooklyn. In 24 games (14 starts), he's averaged 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Bembry, 27, is averaging 5.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 26 games (11 starts).

Johnson, 34, has averages of 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 18 games (two starts).

Carter, 26, has played in 27 games (one start). He is averaging 2.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

The Nets, who lead the NBA's Eastern Conference at 19-8, open a five-game homestand on Tuesday.







