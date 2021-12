News World Boy's death from eating poison for stray dogs stirs furore in Pakistan

The 2-year-old boy accidentally ate sweet poisoned cheese balls that had been laid out to kill the dogs in the southern city of Karachi, police officer Shah Jahan said on Wednesday. The death renewed discussion about whether Pakistani authorities should continue with the culling of stray animals to prevent deaths by rabies.

