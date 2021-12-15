At least 10 migrants drown off Malaysia, 29 missing

At least 10 migrants have drowned off the southern coast of Malaysia after their vessel capsized, The Star newspaper reported Wednesday, citing rescue services.



The paper said the victims were four women and six men. Another 29 people were missing. A search has been launched.



The accident occurred in Tanjung Balau in Johor state on the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula.



The south-east Asian country's maritime regulatory agency said the migrants likely entered Malaysian waters illegally.



It was initially unclear where they had set off from.



