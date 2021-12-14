Turkey opens honorary consulate in Cordoba region of southern Spain

Turkey on Tuesday opened an honorary consulate in the city of Cordoba in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia.

The opening ceremony for Turkey's seventh honorary consulate in Spain was attended by Turkish Ambassador to Madrid Burak Akçapar, Cordoba Mayor Jose Maria Bellido Roche, and appointed Honorary Consul Juan Pablo Cortes, as well as business representatives and academics.

Akçapar noted that the leaders of the two countries had described their relations as a "comprehensive partnership," as they attended the 7th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit held in Ankara on Nov. 17.

The efforts of the two countries to advance bilateral cooperation in economic realm, as well as trade, defense, and all other fields, is a state policy, Akçapar added.

Underlining the fact that Turkey and Spain are both strategically located NATO allies relevant to Europe's security, stability, and prosperity, he said bilateral cooperation was critical for peace, tranquility, and welfare in the entire region

For his part, Cortes expressed pride at his appointment as the Honorary Consul of Turkey to Cordoba, while Bellido Roche voiced satisfaction at the level of relations between Turkey and Spain.

"I believe that this initiative will contribute to the development of social, cultural, and economic relations between Cordoba and Turkey," said the mayor.