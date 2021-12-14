Italy extends coronavirus emergency laws, adds entry restrictions

The state of emergency in Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic has been extended through March 31, the office of Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced on Tuesday.



The state of emergency has been in place since January 2020.



The government also issued decrees extending special powers for civil defence agencies and for Francesco Figliuolo to continue his work as an extraordinary commissioner for fighting the pandemic.



The new decree keeps in place the framework for the country's "green pass," which residents can use to prove that they have tested negative for, been vaccinated against or recovered from the virus.



The country also implemented a new requirement for visitors from other EU countries to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test result before departing for Italy, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. Any unvaccinated arrivals will also have to spend five days in quarantine.



The move comes amid heightened fears about the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Until now, arrivals had been able use proof of vaccination or recovery to enter the country without a test.



Additionally, rules requiring quarantine for arrivals from non-EU countries will be extended and people from certain southern African countries will be blocked from entry for the time being.



The new entry rules will go into effect on Thursday and last through January 31.



The news comes as Italy is suffering setbacks in its efforts to control the disease. Health authorities registered 20,700 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, plus 120 deaths.



