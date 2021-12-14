News World Drinking alcohol in Norway restaurants, hotels and bars temporarily banned

As of Wednesday, there will be an absolute ban on serving alcohol in Norway for an initial period of four weeks, the government announced late Monday. "It will not be allowed to drink alcohol in restaurants, bars or hotels," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said at a press conference.

