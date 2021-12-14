Antony Blinken: Diplomacy best option for Iran nuclear talks

 Contact Us
Speaking at a news conference in Indonesia, Antony Blinken -- the top U.S. diplomat -- stressed in his comment on Tuesday that the United States continues to pursue diplomacy with Iran regarding the return to nuclear talks.

Published December 14,2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States continues to pursue diplomacy with Iran regarding the return to nuclear talks because it was among the best options available.

Speaking at a news conference in Indonesia, Blinken said Washington was actively engaging with its allies and partners regarding alternatives.

Iran on Tuesday accused Western parties to its 2015 nuclear deal of persisting in a blame game, a day after European diplomats said the accord would soon be an empty shell without progress.