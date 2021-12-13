WEST IS PATRON OF INTL TERRORISM, SAYS TURKEYS PARLIAMENT HEAD

Turkey's parliament speaker on Monday accused the West of being a "patron of international terrorism."

"In order to create Islamophobia, it was necessary to present a picture of terrorism by Muslims in the West. This doesn't occur on its own. Islam doesn't allow such a thing anyway. It's impossible for normal Muslims to do such a thing (terrorism)," Mustafa Şentop said in a panel on Islamophobia in Europe being held in the capital Ankara.

Şentop claimed that the West invented the model of the "Muslim terrorist" and added that it also supports this model financially and militarily.

"Therefore, the Western world, which invented Islamophobia, is actually the patron of international terrorism," he said.

"We object to the disregard of basic human rights when it comes to Muslims," he added.