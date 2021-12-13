Ukraine blasts Germany for blocking its weapons purchases

Ukraine 's defense minister accused Germany on Sunday of blocking weapons sales to his country through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization ( NATO ), despite US warnings of a possible Russian invasion.

Last month, Germany vetoed the sale of anti-aircraft rifles and anti-sniper systems through the NATO Support and Supply Agency, Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview with the Financial Times .

"They continue to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and at the same time block our [purchases of] defensive weapons. This is very unfair," he added, referring to the Russian gas pipeline that runs through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Reznikov added that given Germany's move, Ukraine would seek to acquire weapons through bilateral agreements with its allies, including the US, UK, Lithuania and France.

Since March 2014, Ukraine has been plagued by conflict in its eastern regions bordering Russia following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea.

Western nations accuse Russia of destabilizing the region by providing military support to separatists.





