 Contact Us
News World Shooter held after killing two in Moscow public services office

Shooter held after killing two in Moscow public services office

AFP WORLD
Published December 07,2021
Subscribe
SHOOTER HELD AFTER KILLING TWO IN MOSCOW PUBLIC SERVICES OFFICE

Two people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a public services office in Moscow on Tuesday, the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin said.

"As a result of the shooting by an unknown person, two people were killed, three were injured," Sobyanin said on Twitter, adding that the shooter was detained.

The incident occurred at a multi-functional government office in the south-east of the city, he said.

Sobyanin said that "doctors are doing everything possible to help the wounded."

Russian news agencies, citing sources in the interior ministry, reported a child had been injured in the shooting.

The capital's investigators launched a criminal case into the shooting, they also reported.

Mass shootings in Russia are rare but the country was rocked by two separate tragic killing sprees -- one at a school, another at a university -- this year, spurring lawmakers to tighten laws regulating access to guns.

In one high-profile public shooting in 2019, a gunman opened fire near the FSB domestic intelligence agency headquarters in central Moscow, killing an officer and wounding five people.

Other high-profile shooting cases have taken place in Russia's army.

In November 2020, a 20-year-old soldier killed three fellow servicemen at a military base near the city of Voronezh.

In a similar attack in 2019, a young recruit shot dead eight servicemen.