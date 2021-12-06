Turkey favors boosting ties with all Gulf states: President

Turkey favors maintaining unity and solidarity with the Gulf states, and boosting ties, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday ahead of an official visit to Qatar.

Turkey-Qatar relations will continue in a "much more productive way," Erdoğan told reporters at Atatürk Airport before leaving Istanbul for Doha, Qatar's capital.

Stressing the importance of further cooperation with Doha, the president said Turkish businessmen have carried out some $15 billion work in Qatar.

"In addition to Qatar, we are trying to improve our cooperation with other countries in the Gulf," he further said.

"We welcome the diplomatic efforts to reopen dialogue channels and clear up misunderstandings in the Gulf region," the president stressed.

The Turkish leader later departed for a two-day official visit to Qatar, where he will attend the 7th meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the two countries.

Erdoğan's visit comes at the invitation of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Bilateral relations will be reviewed in all dimensions, and steps that can be taken to deepen cooperation will be discussed at the Strategic Committee meeting, which will be co-chaired by Erdoğan and Al Thani with the participation of the relevant ministers.

Regional and international issues will also be discussed during the meetings and signing of various agreements and memoranda of understanding is also on the agenda.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others.

The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.