Nobel laureate Turkish scientist calls for more sciences investment

World-renowned Turkish scientist and Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry, Aziz Sancar, called for greater investment in the sciences across the Turkic world.

The Turkic world has resources and great potential to leap forward in technology, said Sancar at a press conference in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, where he came to attend the International Economic Forum 2021 organized by the Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

To this end, it should focus and invest more in the sciences, he added, noting that scientific improvements would strengthen all Turkic countries, including Azerbaijan and Turkey.

This is a must to protect their independence and rights, he underlined.