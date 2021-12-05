Russia says plane had to change altitude to avoid NATO crew

An Aeroflot jet had to switch altitude after a NATO surveillance plane crossed its path, Russian aviation authorities reported on Sunday in comments to the news agency Interfax, while warning about risks in Easter European airspace.



The Russian officials said the event happened over the Black Sea as the plane was flying from Tel Aviv to Moscow. The plane was reportedly carrying 142 people and had to drop 1,800 metres to avoid a collision.



The crew of the NATO-operated CL-600 did not react, the Russians said, warning that an increase of NATO flights in the region posed a risk for civil aviation. NATO has made no comment.



Tensions are on the rise, with Ukraine accusing Russia of planning an attack, while Russia says Ukraine is acting belligerently. Although Ukraine is not a NATO ally, NATO forces have begun operating more heavily in the area out of solidarity.



