Protesters turn out after opposition win overturned in Venezuela

Members of the Venezuelan opposition protested in the state of Barinas this weekend against a court order demanding a rerun of elections there, a state where the opposition won in regional elections last month.



"The events today in Barinas show the strength of the majority, which is determined to fight, and it requires a rethink by the leadership," tweeted opposition leader Juan Guaido on Saturday.



Initial results after the November 21 regional elections showed a slim victory for Freedy Superlano of the opposition MUD coalition, beating Argenis Chavez, the brother of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.



But, on Monday, the country's top court ordered new elections in the state, arguing that Superlano had not been allowed to compete. The new elections will be on January 9.



Elections in the country are widely seen to be arranged to support the ruling party of Nicolas Maduro, leaving little option for opposition wins. Maduro has largely nationalized the economy, leading to rising inflation, fewer jobs and massive emigration.



