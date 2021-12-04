German police find five dead from shooting and stabbing in Berlin

 Contact Us
Police on Saturday found the bodies of two adults and three children in a residential building in a town south of Berlin, according to authorities. The bodies, which were discovered in a residential building in Koenigs Wusterhausen, had gunshot and stab wounds, Senior Public Prosecutor Gernot Bantleon told reporters.

Reuters
Published December 04,2021
German police found two adults and three children shot or stabbed to death in a family home in a town south of Berlin, they said on Saturday.

They were called to the house in a suburb of the town of Koenigs Wusterhausen after being alerted by witnesses who had seen lifeless bodies in the house, according to a statement from police and prosecutors.

They found two adults, both 40, and children aged four, eight and 10, dead from gunshot and stab wounds. Police said they had opened a murder investigation but gave no further details.

German media reported that all five had been in quarantine due to COVID-19.