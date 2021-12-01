France to require PCR test from all entering from outside EU

France is to require a PCR test from both vaccinated and unvaccinated people when they enter the country from outside the European Union.



The test must not be older than 48 hours, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, following government consultations in Paris.



For unvaccinated travellers from countries within the EU, the required PCR test may be no more than 24 hours old instead of the previous 48 hours.



The epidemiological situation in France is deteriorating rapidly, Attal said. For the first time since April, the national seven-day incidence is above 300, which is the number of registered new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within one week.



The number of hospital admissions of coronavirus patients has risen by 40 per cent within one week, placing a growing burden on hospitals.



In addition to the already high vaccination rate of around 76 per cent, France is relying above all on a rapid booster vaccination campaign for all people aged 18 and over.



Eight million people have now received the booster.