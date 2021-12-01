News World Donald Trump join in chorus of Islamophobic attacks on Ilhan Omar

"Omar should apologize for marrying her brother, committing large-scale immigration and election fraud, wishing death to Israel, and for essentially abandoning her former country," Former US president Donald Trump said in a statement by joined in the chorus of Islamophobic attacks on Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar.

DPA WORLD Published December 01,2021