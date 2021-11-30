Ukraine to hold 10 large international military drills in 2022

The Ukrainian military will hold 10 large international drills in 2022, it said on Tuesday, amid an increase in hostile activity by Russia and its proxies that has raised the risk of open war between the two ex-Soviet neighbors.

Russia has been building up forces near its border with Ukraine, and Kyiv, the United States, and NATO have voiced concerns about a possible Russian attack.

The Ukrainian military said at least 21,500 Ukrainian and 11,000 servicemen from the United States, Britain, Poland, Romania, and other country-partners would participate in the drills.

Ukrainians would also take part in 16 military exercises outside Ukraine.

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence said this month that Russia had more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine's borders and was preparing for an attack by the end of January or the beginning of February.

Russia's foreign intelligence chief said on Saturday that such suggestions were "malicious U.S. propaganda".