France confirms over 8,200 COVID cases in past 24 hours

France registered 8,279 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, health sources said Monday.

The country's overall case tally now exceeds 7.77 million while the death toll has reached 119,016 with 103 new fatalities in the past day, according to the latest data released by the French Public Health Agency.

A total of 9,860 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals while the number of patients in critical condition stands at 1,749.

More than 51.93 million people have received their first doses of a vaccine while over 50.84 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

France has also given third booster shots to more than 7.29 million people.