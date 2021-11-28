MALCOLM XS DAUGHTER MALIKAH SHABAZZ LAID TO REST IN NEW YORK

Malikah Shabazz , the daughter of the Black Muslim leader Malcolm X , was laid to rest Saturday in New York.

Shabazz, 56, died Nov. 22 in Brooklyn.

After the funeral prayer at the Islamic Cultural Center of New York in Manhattan, she was buried in Ferncliff Cemetery in Westchester County, where her father was laid to rest.

The funeral was attended by Malcolm X's remaining daughters and a group of Black Muslim Americans in New York as well as Turkey's Ambassador to the US Hasan Murat Mercan, among others.

The ambassador conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's condolences to Malcolm X's family with a red wreath depicting the Turkish flag.

Malcolm X was a prominent leader of the Black Nationalist Movement. He was assassinated while giving a speech in a New York City ballroom in 1965.





