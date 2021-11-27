Turkish president off to Turkmenistan to attend ECO summit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan flew to Turkmenistan on Saturday along with a delegation to attend an Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) meeting and hold official talks.

Following his official visit, Erdoğan will attend the 15th Leaders' Summit of ECO slated for Nov. 28, which will be headed by his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of some member countries and hand over the term of the organization's presidency to Turkmenistan.

The delegation accompanying Erdoğan includes Turkey's ministers of energy and natural resources, defense, education, agriculture, and transportation and infrastructure.