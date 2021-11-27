Germans split over whether to take in Belarus-Poland border migrants

Germans are divided on whether the country should take in the migrants stranded at the border between Belarus and the European Union in a crisis widely believed to have been created by Minsk.



Tensions have been high at the border between Poland and Belarus for weeks as migrants mass at the EU's external border hoping to enter the bloc.



The EU has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of allowing migrants to enter Belarus and then to continue to the country's border with the EU in an attempt to create a new migrant crisis as retaliation for EU sanctions on his government. Lukashenko has denied the charges.



Many of those now stuck between Belarus and Poland are from Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan or Iran, many of whom hope to reach Germany.



The number of illegal migrant entries to Germany from Poland has also risen sharply since the summer.



Meanwhile, a humanitarian crisis is quickly developing on the border as those in informal encampments suffer from plummeting temperatures.



According to a YouGov survey, some 45 per cent of Germans oppose taking in some of the migrants while their asylum claims are processed, while only 9 per cent of respondents were in favour of allowing the migrants to apply for asylum in Germany.



YouGov surveyed 2,167 people online between November 19 and 23. The results have been weighted to make them representative of Germany's adult population.



