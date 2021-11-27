Death toll from bus crash in Mexican town of San Jose El Guarda increases to 21

The death toll from a bus crash in Mexico has risen to at least 21, with 30 others injured.
The bus hit a residential building on Friday in the small town of San Jose El Guarda, some 50 kilometres south-west of Mexico City, state authorities said. The vehicle's brakes had apparently failed.
The bus was travelling from the western state of Michoacan to one of the country's religious pilgrimage sites, Chalma in the state of Mexico, state authorities said in a statement.
With its image of a "black Christ," the church is one of the most popular Catholic pilgrimage destinations in the country.
According to media reports, the bus passengers were pilgrims.
Mexican media reported that buses and trucks often pass through San Jose el Guarda, which serves as a shortcut between two sections of a highway. Residents have previously called for the road through the town to be closed, arguing that it was dangerous, TV Azteca reported.
According to the report, the residents of the house were unharmed.