China conducts military patrol as US lawmakers visit Taiwan

China's military on Friday conducted a "combat readiness" patrol near Taiwan, where a US congressional delegation arrived on a two-day visit on Thursday evening.

Senior Col. Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theater Command, said that the patrol was "necessary."

Emphasizing that Taiwan is a part of China and protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity is the "sacred" duty of the PLA, Shi said the PLA Eastern Front Command would remain vigilant against the "intervention" of foreign forces and attempts of the separatists.

The American Institute in Taiwan, which works as the de facto embassy of the US in Taiwan, said in a statement that a delegation of five people from the US Congress arrived in Taiwan on a two-day visit on Thursday.

The trip marks the second US congressional delegation visit to the country this month.