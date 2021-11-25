YPG/PKK continues to forcibly recruit children in northeastern Syria

The YPG/PKK terror organization continued to forcibly recruit and exploit children in areas under its control in northeastern Syria , according to sources.

YPG/PKK terrorists detained three more 15-year-old girls -- Hediyye Abdurrahim Anter, Evin Jalal Halil and Ayana Idris Ibrahim -- in Amuda in al-Hasakah province on Nov. 21 to forcibly recruit them as "child fighters."

The terror group detained two children, aged 13 and 16, in early August. And two children aged 16 and 13 were kidnapped Aug. 23.

The YPG/PKK is taking the children to its so-called training camps in al-Hasakah.

The terror group's use of children as fighters and educating them for military purposes has repeatedly been documented in UN reports.

A UN report , "Children and armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic," released May 18, showed that the YPG/PKK used more than 400 children between July 2018 and June 2020.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.



