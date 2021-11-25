Portugal to start requiring more negative tests amid virus worries

Portugal on Thursday became the latest European country to enact a tightening of health guidelines in light of rising coronavirus case counts.



Starting on Wednesday, anyone flying to Portugal will have to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test upon landing, regardless of vaccination status, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday.



Similarly, negative tests will be needed to visit bars, discos, hospitals and care homes, again regardless of vaccination status.



Costa said the new rules will include a general mask requirement in all indoor areas. Anyone hoping to visit a restaurant, fitness studio, tourist site or major event will need to be prepared to provide either proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative coronavirus test result.



Furthermore, people have been "urgently recommended" to work from home. The end of this year will also feature a "week of restraint," during which employees will be obligated to work from home and schools, universities, bars and discos will be shut down.



Portugal has one of the world's highest vaccination rates, at 87 per cent, but it's seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 residents has recently climbed to 160.