 Contact Us
News World France warns Britain not to exploit migrant crisis politically

France warns Britain not to exploit migrant crisis politically

"French President Emmanuel Macron told Johnson that France and the UK have a shared responsibility and he "expected the British to cooperate fully and refrain from exploiting a dramatic situation for political ends," the Elysee Palace said in a statement after the telephone conversation.

AFP WORLD
Published November 25,2021
Subscribe
FRANCE WARNS BRITAIN NOT TO EXPLOIT MIGRANT CRISIS POLITICALLY

French President Emmanuel Macron warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson against exploiting the migrant crisis politically after the deaths of 27 people in the Channel seeking to cross to England, the presidency said Thursday.

In its statement after telephone talks late Wednesday, the Elysee Palace said Macron told Johnson that France and the UK have a "shared responsibility" and added he "expected the British to cooperate fully and refrain from exploiting a dramatic situation for political ends."