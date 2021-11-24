WOMAN BELIEVED TO BE WORLDS OLDEST PERSON DIES AT 124

Francisca Susano, a woman considered to be the world's oldest living person, died in the Philippines on Monday at the age of 124.

"It is with sadness in our heart when we received the news that our beloved Lola Francisca Susano passed away early this Monday evening November 22," the government of her hometown of Kabankalan, located in the Philippines' Negros Occidental province, said in a statement.

The statement, which did not cite a cause for her death, said Susano was "considered the oldest person in Negros Occidental and the Philippines."

According to local records, Susano was born on Sept. 11, 1897.

However, as of September this year, Guinness World Records was still verifying documents to officially declare her the world's oldest living person.

"Lola Iska will always remain as our inspiration and pride," the government statement concluded.



