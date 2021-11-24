Turkish foreign minister expresses support for democratic transition in Sudan

Turkey's foreign minister on Wednesday held a phone call with Sudan's prime minister, expressing support for the democratic transition process, according to diplomatic sources.

Turkey is pleased that Sudan has reached a solution to the crisis in the North African country through consensus, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in the phone call with Sudan's Abdalla Hamdok, said the sources.

Çavuşoğlu also expressed Turkey's support for the democratic transition process in Sudan.

Last week, Hamdok was reinstated to his post after signing a political agreement with the military. He had been placed under house arrest last month after the Sudanese military led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power.

The deal, signed by Hamdok and al-Burhan, the head of the ruling military council, ended the weeks-long crisis that threatened to undermine Sudan's political transition.

The 14-point agreement stipulates that a 2019 political declaration would be the basis for Sudan's democratic transition and that elections would be held in 2023 as scheduled. It also provided for the prime minister to form a "technocrat cabinet."

The agreement also calls for the formation of all transitional institutions, including a legislative assembly and constitutional court, and the appointment of an attorney-general and chief justice.

Addressing the signing ceremony in Khartoum, Hamdok had said that the agreement would correct the path of the revolution and political transition in Sudan.