NATO concerned over 'inflammatory rhetoric' in Republika Srpska

NATO's top official voiced the bloc's support on Tuesday for Bosnia and Herzegovina's sovereignty and territorial integrity, expressing "serious concern" over inflammatory rhetoric in the Republika Srpska.

"The unified structures of Bosnia and Herzegovina are important for the stability of the country. In particular the Armed Forces, one of the country's strongest multi-ethnic institutions," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Speaking after a joint press conference with Montenegrin Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic, Stoltenberg underlined NATO's commitment to its "strong political dialogue and practical cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina."

"We will continue to support reform efforts of the country. For the benefit of its people," he said, adding that the alliance would "continue to build stability, security and cooperation in the Western Balkans."

Stoltenberg and Krivokapic also addressed "the current security environment," during their meeting, Stoltenberg said.

"We continue to see large and unusual concentrations of Russian forces close to Ukraine's borders. NATO remains vigilant and we are monitoring the situation very closely," he noted.

The NATO chief also called on Russia to "stop its provocations, de-escalate, and be transparent about its military activities."