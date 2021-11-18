News World 74-year-old burns banknotes in Israel amid Covid-19 fears

74-year-old burns banknotes in Israel amid Covid-19 fears

DPA WORLD Published November 18,2021 Subscribe

Out of fear of contracting Covid-19, a 74-year-old property manager in Israel placed several banknotes in a bowl with bleach and put it in the microwave, Israel's national bank said on Thursday.



The notes, worth almost 2,900 euros (3,300 dollars), burst into flames. The woman wanted to disinfect the money from her tenants with the procedure, she explained in a letter to the bank.



"I feel very guilty because it is not my money and I am an honest citizen who has never destroyed money," the letter said. She sent more than 70 notes to the bank.



The currency department then examined the banknotes and found them to be genuine, it said. The bank then decided to replace the money and return it to the woman.



Amir Spernovich of the Cash Department explained: "Needless to say, banknotes in Israel contain iron filaments that can start flames in the microwave."



According to health experts, the probability of contracting the coronavirus from banknotes or coins is very low.



A bank spokesman said the financial institution replaces thousands of notes that are damaged every year. "But we have not yet had a case where the banknotes have been cooked."







