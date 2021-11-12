EU welcomes "change in tone" from UK over North Ireland trade talks

The European Commission 's Maros Sefcovic said on Friday there had been a welcome change in tone from British Brexit minister David Frost in talks over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland , but said serious headway was still needed next week.

"I acknowledge and welcome the change in tone of discussion with David Frost today, and I hope this will lead to tangible results for the people in Northern Ireland ," Sefcovic told a news conference in London after the talks.