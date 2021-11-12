 Contact Us
EU welcomes "change in tone" from UK over North Ireland trade talks

Published November 12,2021
The European Commission's Maros Sefcovic said on Friday there had been a welcome change in tone from British Brexit minister David Frost in talks over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, but said serious headway was still needed next week.

"I acknowledge and welcome the change in tone of discussion with David Frost today, and I hope this will lead to tangible results for the people in Northern Ireland," Sefcovic told a news conference in London after the talks.

"We need to make serious headway in the course of next week. This is particularly important as regards the issue of medicines. Uninterrupted long term supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is the protocol-related issue on everyone's mind."