VIETNAMS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASE COUNT HITS 1-MILLION MARK

Vietnam on Thursday recorded 8,145 coronavirus cases, bringing its total of infections recorded to 1 million, or about 1 per cent of its population since the pandemic appeared in Vietnam early last year, health authorities said.



Ho Chi Minh City is still the worst-hit location, with 1,185 cases, followed provinces around Ho Chi Minh City like Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Binh Dong with 930, 656 cases and 615 respectively, the Health Ministry said in a report.



Vietnam recorded 84 deaths on Thursday, pushing total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to nearly 23,000, accounting for about 2.4 per cent of all those infected with the coronavirus.



Health authorities warn that more cases will appear in coming days if people fail to comply with the regulations to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



Part of the problem stems from people leaving Ho Chi Minh City to get to their home provinces after the city cancelled a lockdown, and then returning to the city for work.



Authorities have called for people to wear face masks, using disinfectants and maintain safe distances to minimize the disease's spread.



The South-East Asian country was repeatedly praised for its response to the pandemic last year. But it failed to contain the virus' spread early this year, leading to the current Covid-19 wave.



As of November 11, Vietnam had administered a single Covid-19 vaccine dose to 63.5 million people, out of a total population of 98 million. More than 32 million people, or 32 per cent, are fully vaccinated,

